On Nov. 12, the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame is set to welcome four new inductees at the Whitehall American Legion. This year’s inductees will be Dale Meinert as well as athletes Gordy McLouth, Natalie (Geyer) Walther and Kurt Huizenga.
Meinert grew up in Montague, attended Montague Public Schools, and graduated in 1972. He loved sports but only played basketball because in the spring he was busy planting, and in the fall, he was harvesting crops. After graduating high school, Dale worked several jobs before landing a job in the maintenance department at Whitehall in 1987. Dale worked for the district for 30 years and retired in 2017. Now retired, Dale spends time with his wife Marge, involved in activities at his church Faith Lutheran, and spending time with his five grandchildren.
Gordon McLouth was an outstanding three-sport athlete from the class of 1958. He was a three-year starter in football and basketball along with four years of qualifying for the state meet in track and field. Gordon’s combination of speed, strength, vision, and leadership made him tough to contain. In basketball, Gordon led the team to the West Michigan Conference’s first undefeated league season. The team also lost a heartbreaking district championship game by one point to eventual state champion West Michigan Christian. In football, Gordon’s junior season was a turning point for the Vikings' program. After two sub-.500 seasons in his freshman and sophomore years, the Vikings would post two winning seasons during his junior and senior seasons. In track and field, Gordon was a four-year state meet qualifier. His unique skill set allowed him to excel in the sprints, relays, high jump, and hurdles! Off the playing field, Gordon also participated in 10 other extracurricular activities, marking himself as a true Viking.
Natalie Geyer, now Natalie Walther, graduated from Whitehall High School in 1984 as a two-sport athlete. Natalie led her tennis and volleyball teams during her high school career culminating with an All-State honorable mention in volleyball and an undefeated record in dual meets in tennis during her senior season. Natalie placed first at the city tournament, the Seaway Conference tournament, and the regional tournament, leading her team to a berth in the state finals for the 1984 tennis season.
Kurt Huizenga graduated from Whitehall in 1990, having played four sports over his high school career. He played two years of football, two years of golf, four years of basketball, four years of baseball and somehow excelled at all of them. He was quarterback of the football team, an all-conference golfer, the starting point guard on the basketball team, and a flat-out superstar on the baseball team. Kurt’s high school career culminated when he received the Oliver J. Byam award, an award given annually to the class’s best male athlete. He went onto a stellar college career at Aquinas where he was named first-team All-American twice. After college, he played professional ball in the Midwest Independent League before coming back to Whitehall to teach and coach.
The banquet will begin with a social hour which will start at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 and awards at 7. Dinner choices will be roast beef or chicken, which you choose when purchasing your ticket. For those interested in attending, tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from Kirk Mikkelson by emailing kirkmikkelson@whitehallschools.net.