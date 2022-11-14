WHITEHALL — Last Saturday's Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame banquet saw a new venue - the White Lake American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69 on Colby St. - but the same warmth and memories the annual event is known for.

The Vikings welcomed three former athletes and one longtime contributor to the Hall of Fame at the banquet. Viking stars Kurt Huizenga, Natalie (Geyer) Walther and Gordon McLouth were inducted along with Dale Meinert, who spent 30 years overseeing Whitehall athletic facilities.

Huizenga's induction speech was the last, but his induction was certainly not the least. He became the first second-generation Hall of Fame inductee at Whitehall, joining his father John, who was inducted in the class of 2016 and passed away earlier this year.

Huizenga starred in four sports at Whitehall, but most notably baseball, going on to play at Grand Rapids Community College and Aquinas College. He still holds the career batting average record at the latter school, an astonishing .443. He played pro baseball for a while after college and assistant coached under Warren Zweigle for many years. His son Casey is continuing the family tradition of coaching in the Viking programs, and former Viking Terrell Harris, who is now part of the family as well, is pursuing a career in education too.

Casey and the rest of Huizenga's family took center stage for his induction speech. He said the key to success in life is to surround yourself with people like them, who make you better. He proceeded to thank many who did that for him, noting that every single coach he played for in high school and college had been inducted into at least one Hall of Fame. His mother Roni, who was grand marshal of this year's Whitehall homecoming parade, is not in any Hall of Fame, but Kurt called her his greatest coach, a "life coach".

McLouth was the eldest inductee of the group, a member of the Class of 1958. He was a standout in football, basketball and track, qualifying for the state meet four times in the latter and leading a Viking turnaround on the gridiron from losing seasons in his underclass years to winning campaigns. McLouth scored 46 touchdowns in his three varsity football seasons, including a five-score night against Reed City in a blowout win, but he said his offensive line deserved the credit for them.

McLouth delivered one of the night's most amusing anecdotes, recalling when he and friends would break into the old Tannery to play on the basketball court that Whitehall and Montague shared at the time. He also grew emotional recalling that many of his former teammates have since passed away.

Walther was an outstanding track athlete at Whitehall, but she made her name on the tennis court, later earning spots on the Michigan State and then Ferris State teams. She guided the Bulldogs to a top-20 national ranking during her decorated career and later taught tennis.

Walther recalled switching her focus from baseball to tennis after getting run over at third base by a much larger boy the first year that girls were allowed to play Little League. It was a move that panned out for her, so she couldn't help but thank that unidentified freight train that changed her sports focus.

Meinert didn't play at Whitehall - in fact, he is a Montague graduate - but while overseeing the Vikings' athletic facilities, he saw the school transform from one without high-level facilities to one that he said is the envy of many other schools. He claimed that he and his team "could fix everything but broken hearts and the crack of dawn" and joked that he didn't have anything at the memorabilia table with the other Hall of Famers because "I thought a pipe and a plunfer would look silly up there", but also recalled the beauty of the view atop the press box prior to the first home football game of any given season.

Meinert, whose plaque was introduced by son Dan, a Whitehall teacher and coach, said his favorite years at Whitehall were his last years, when he worked with current superintendent Jerry McDowell. McDowell, he said, deserved a huge share of the credit for the positive developments that have come about in Whitehall athletic facilities the past decade.

The night, as ever, was emceed by retired Vikings' golf coach Greg Boughton, who shared some great stories of his own, including when Meinert told him to check on his students when he was heading to rehearsals of the final school play he directed. Unbeknownst to Boughton, nothing was going on and Meinert was merely distracting him from a planned plaque honoring Boughton.

Also Saturday, Whitehall alum Riley Buys accepted a plaque on behalf of himself and his 2022 800-meter relay teammates honoring the group's all-state finish. The quartet set a school record in the event.