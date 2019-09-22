The 2019 class of the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted at the hall of fame banquet on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The banquet will again be held at the White Lake Eagles, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall. The social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m., and the dinner and program will start at 6: p.m.

Tickets to the banquet are now available by calling the Whitehall High School main office at 231-8931020x3125 or by emailing bryanmahan@whitehallschools.net. Tickets are $40 each. Mail checks to 3100 White Lake Drive, Whitehall, 49461.