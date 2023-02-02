WHITEHALL — Whitehall seniors Nate Bolley and Jaiden Altgilbers already feel bad for whoever ends up near their dorm at Hope College when both join the Flying Dutchmen football team this fall.

"On both sides (of the wall), because it's going to be bad," Bolley said. "We're going to get a mini (basketball) hoop on the door. It's going to get hectic."

Opponents probably won't much care for their presence either, but Bolley and Altgilbers will be there all the same after signing to Hope Wednesday morning at the high school.

Both were huge presences on the Vikings team that had possibly the program's best season ever last fall, starting 11-0 and winning conference and district championships before coming within a whisker of beating eventual state champion Grand Rapids South Christian in the regionals. Altgilbers was the team's leading tackler at linebacker, and Bolley was Whitehall's do-everything sparkplug at running back, receiver, defensive back and punter, earning all-league honors on defense.

Altgilbers has been committed to Hope for a while, while Bolley announced his news Tuesday. Altgilbers said he didn't believe Bolley was headed for Hope even two days prior to the latter's commitment, even after Hope was in the top three schools Bolley shared with him. But Bolley called Tuesday and gave his close friend the news that they would be Dutchmen teammates.

"Initially, I really didn't know where I was going to go, but deep down, I always knew where I was going to go," Bolley said. "From the jump, my first visit I ever went to was Hope. My first offer was Hope. My first communication was Hope. I did all of that with Jaiden. And I wanted to pursue that and finish it with Jaiden, because it all started with him."

Altgilbers said the culture at Hope was a big selling point, and Bolley agreed. The faith-based atmosphere was something Bolley said he was looking forward to exploring, especially since Altgilbers drew him into that world.

"Coach (Peter) Stuursma really makes it feel like a family," Altgilbers said. "They've added a bunch of new people to the staff and they really just make you feel like a part of the team. Same with the players. I met a few of the players and right off the jump (there was a connection). That's what I love about it, is it's family."

Whitehall's connection to Hope continued with the signings; former Viking Terrell Harris is a two-time second team all-conference player there. Coach Tony Sigmon said the pipeline makes sense, likening the Dutchmen to his own relationship with Alma College, where he played.

"(It's) far enough away to be away (for) college, but close enough to be...a quick car ride after 3:00 class in the spring, you know, you're home before 4:00," Sigmon said. "When you need that additional family support, community support, whatever that case may be, it's there when you need it. You also have a sense of being out on your own as well. So I get it and it makes a lot of sense for these kids. That's a great testament to how well Hope's coaching staff does in recruiting the west side of the state."

Bolley and Altgilbers sense the same teamwide bond at Hope that was so instrumental in the Vikings' success last fall. Many of the Whitehall players had played together since they were little kids.

"It's just been a family from the jump," Bolley said. "There's no other way to put it. We've been family, so we know how to get through things thick and thin, and that's why I think we're so successful."