MONTAGUE — Whitehall's teams again took second Tuesday at the West Michigan Conference's second jamboree of the season in Montague. The Wildcat squads each placed fourth; Montague's boys edged Mason County Central by three points and finished one point behind North Muskegon, while the Wildcat girls finished a point ahead of Shelby.
Viking junior Andre Richmond was the top local finisher, placing third in the boys' race. His time was 16:56.9. Riley Buys and Carter McIlroy finished sixth and seventh respectively, with times of 17:23.6 and 17:25.2. Avery Jura (19th, 18:35.1) and Micah Witham (27th, 19:04.4) also scored for the Whitehall boys.
Whitehall's girls teams had an impressive 1-5 split of just over a minute. Hayli Fagan led the team in eighth place (20:49.7), and Ryann Jibson, Ariana Treat and Allison Tate took the 10th through 12th spots, with respective times of 21:02.5, 21:22.9 and 21:40.2. Adalyn Britton rounded out the scoring in 14th place (21:52.0).
Owen Fairchild was Montague's top finisher, coming in eighth in the boys' race (17:35.2). Cale Coppess placed 13th (18:01.9), and Kevin Roll and Clay Johnson placed 24th and 25th respectively with times of 18:51.2 and 18:56.1. Isaac Falk placed 57th (28:14.6).
Isabelle Auch led the Montague girls by placing ninth (20:54.3), and Lily Seaver was 24th (23:50.0). Claire Genter (39th, 26:06.4), Sam Beishuizen (42nd, a personal best 26:26.9) and April Howard (54th, a personal best 28:57.3) also scored,