MUSKEGON — Whitehall finished second in both the boys' and girls' races in the large-school Blue division Saturday at the Oakridge Invitational.
The Viking girls finished only two points behind winner Sparta, placing all its scorers in the top 10. Hayli Fagan led the team in fourth place with a time of 21:22.8. Ryann Jibson placed fifth (21:43.1) and Ariana Treat was sixth (21:46.6). Allison Tate placed eighth (22:14.4) and Adalyn Britton was 10th to close out the scoring. Corina Mitteer and Neva Hundt placed 11th and 12th respectively.
In the boys' race, three Vikings placed in the top five, led by Andre Richmond, who finished second with a time of 17:35. Riley Buys placed fourth (17:51.2) and Carter McIlroy was fifth (17:52.8). To finish the scoring, Avery Jura placed 13th (19:29.5) and Andrew Boeringa was 16th (19:46.3).