MUSKEGON — Whitehall completed its second-place finish in the West Michigan Conference Tuesday at the final jamboree, hosted by Oakridge. Montague placed third.
The Vikings outscored Montague 66-75 in the boys' race and 64-78 in the girls' race to secure the runner-up spot behind top-ranked Hart teams. The Wildcat boys themselves eked out third place by one point over Mason County Central.
The boys' race featured the top local finish, coming from Riley Buys, who placed third with a season best time of 17:19.5. In all, four local runners placed in the top 10, and they were the only ones to break up the Hart logjam at the top. Kaden Hainer of Montague finished fifth (17:38.5), Whitehall's Addison Bluhm was seventh (17:44.95), and Cale Coppess of Montague was eighth (17:48.9) with a season best time.
The Vikings got scoring runs from Carter McIlroy (21st, 19:05.5), Jacob Bush (22nd, 19:12.2), and Micah Witham (25th, a personal best 19:18.3). Montague scorers included Owen Fairchild (20th, 19:03.0), Conner Raeth (23rd, 19:12.97), and Clay Johnson (41st, 20:35.3).
In the girls' race, Whitehall's Ariana Treat had the highest local finish, coming in eighth place with a season best time of 20:40.2. Two Wildcats rounded out the top 10, with Dreea Atchison in ninth with a season best time of 20:56.2, and Isabelle Auch in 10th in a time of 21:11.0.
Hayli Fagan also set a new season best for the Vikes, placing 12th (21:20.4), and Allison Tate set a new personal best in 14th place (21:52.3). Also scoring were Olivia Tjapkes (20th, 22:24.5) and Bailey Pierson (21st, 22:26.8); Pierson's time was a season best.
For Montague, Erica Peets took 19th place (22:24.3), Elizabeth Woller placed 28th (a personal best 23:39.6), and Sheldin Beishuizen was 29th (23:42.9).