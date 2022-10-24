Whitehall's boys duo of Carter McIlroy and Andre Richmond again performed well Saturday at the Spring Lake Invitational, each placing in the top 10. The Viking boys placed second overall behind Division 3 top-ranked Hart, and the Whitehall girls finished fourth.
McIlroy led Whitehall finishers, coming in third place with a time of 16:47.1. Richmond took sixth in a time of 17:21.2. Also for Whitehall, Stewart Waters took 22nd (18:05.8), Andrew Boeringa was 28th (18:33.6) and Hunter Parsons was 34th (18:41.8).
Ariana Treat paced the Viking girls, finishing seventh (20:31.2). Allison Tate was 22nd (21:49.7), Adalyn Britton was 25th (21:59.7), Corina Mitteer placed 40th (22:53.1) and Madison Parmley closed the scoring in 44th (23:18.8).