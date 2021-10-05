FRUITPORT — Whitehall's teams both finished second Saturday at the Fruitport Invitational, and the boys missed out on the top spot by only three points.
Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy spearheaded Whitehall's success at the meet, earning the top two spots in the race. Richmond won in a time of 17:45.1, and McIlroy was second, coming in right behind him with a time of 17:46.2. Riley Buys also took a top-10 finish, placing sixth (18:25.8).
Freshmen Andrew Boeringa and Stewart Waters rounded out the scoring, placing 15th (19:50.9) and 16th (19:55.6) respectively.
The girls also had three top-10 runners. Hayli Fagan placed fifth (22:01.6) and Ariana Treat was sixth (22:08.3), with Adalyn Britton coming in ninth (22:27.1). Allison Tate finished 16th (23:00.5) and Madison Parmley was 27th (24:15.1).