RAVENNA — Whitehall finished second in both the boys' and girls' races at Tuesday's West Michigan Conference opening race in Ravenna.
Montague's girls finished in fifth, while the Wildcat boys could not score.
The Viking boys had three top-10 finishers, led by Andre Richmond, who placed third with a time of 17:32.4. Riley Buys was right behind him in fourth place with a time of 17:38.1. Carter McIlroy rounded out the top 10 and posted a time of 18:15.1.
Avery Jura (24th, 19:33.7) and Tyler Dickinson (25th, 19:54.6) also scored for Whitehall's boys.
Whitehall's five scorers all placed in the top 14 and had a 1-5 split of less than two minutes. Cami Kraai led the way, coming in fifth place (20:50.6). Hayli Fagan took 10th (22:03.6). The remaining three scorers finished consecutively from 12th to 14th place: Adalyn Britton (22:33.98), Ariana Treat (22:36.8) and Allison Tate (22:49.2).
Isabelle Auch led Montague finishers, running seventh in the girls' race with a time of 21:39.7. Following her were Lily Seaver (30th, 25:35.7), Elizabeth Woller (31st, 26:08.9), Sam Beishuizen (41st, 28:25.6) and Claire Genter (51st, 29:37.1).
Two Montague boys finished in the top 10 - Owen Fairchild in eighth (17:55.4) and Cale Coppess in ninth (18:04.6). Clay Johnson (23rd, 19:33.1) and Conner Raeth (38th, 21:06.8) also finished for Montague.