WHITEHALL — Whitehall's boys team had its strongest jamboree performance to date Tuesday at its home meet, taking second place and finishing only nine points behind Hart. The Viking girls also finished second behind the Division 3 top-ranked Pirates.
Boys trio Andre Richmond, Riley Buys and Carter McIlroy led the Vikings, taking the third through fifth positions in the race. Richmond's time was 17:11.9, followed by Buys just a half-second later in a season-best time of 17:12.4 and McIlroy at a personal best time of 17:16.4. Avery Jura finished 17th (18:40.9) and Stewart Waters placed 19th (a personal best 18:44.1, chopping over a minute off his previous best).
Hayli Fagan topped Whitehall's girls team, running in ninth place (20:58.9). Allison Tate (11th, a season best 21:39.9) and Ariana Treat (12th, 21:42.9) closely followed. Corina Mitteer finished 14th (a personal best 21:47.2) and Ryann Jibson was 15th (22:21.6). Jibson finished almost simultaneously with Adalyn Britton, who placed 16th.
Montague placed fourth in the girls race, and the Wildcats' top runner in each race broke their personal best. Isabelle Auch led the girls in sixth place with her PR of 20:34.0. Lily Seaver finished 31st (24:28.0), Elizabeth Woller was 35th (25:15.3), Sam Beishuizen was 41st (26:28.3) and Claire Genter was 48th (27:26.0).
On the boys' side, Owen Fairchild set a new personal best with a time of 17:17.7, placing sixth. Cale Coppess was eighth in a time of 17:45.8, tying a season best. Conner Raeth finished 38th (20:49.6).