ADA — Whitehall split a tri meet Monday at Forest Hills Eastern. The Vikings defeated Spring Lake 5-3 but lost to Division 3 top-10 ranked Forest Hills Eastern 8-0.
Against the Lakers, the Vikings' top flights earned wins. Top three singles players Ashton Trnka, River Morrison and Rob Hentschel were all victorious, and the top two doubles flights of Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass also won their matches.
Cole/VanAmberg had Whitehall's best performance in the loss to the Hawks, falling to Brett Martin/Devin Kozal, 7-5, 6-3.