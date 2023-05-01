Whitehall finished second at the four-team Allegan Invitational Saturday, scoring 14 points. Allegan put up 23 points, winning in all but one flight, and took first place.
The Vikings earned second place at six of the eight flights, including their top three doubles pairs. Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz, Rayonn Knutson/Brookelyn Golightly and Emily VanDam/Izzy Gould each went 2-1 on the day, each with three impressive straight-set wins.
Whitehall singles players Mackenzie Hall, Grace McDowell and Alivia DeWildt also each had 2-1 marks. McDowell and DeWildt both had a pair of straight-set wins. Lizbeth Bentz won a first singles match for Whitehall, and Sophia McCreedy/Addy Broton picked up a win at fourth doubles.