Whitehall had a solid day at Saturday's Coastal Conference tournament, finishing in second place behind North Muskegon. The Vikings scored 13 points to edge Grant by two.
The Vikings had several finalists, but the highlight of the day was the fourth doubles championship for Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell, who won all three of their matches in straight sets.
Whitehall also put four other flights into the championship match, including its top two doubles pairs of Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd and Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris. Mackenzie Hall and Ellie Britton were also finalists at third and fourth singles respectively. Jennifer Mark picked up one win for the Vikings at first singles.