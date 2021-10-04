FRUITPORT — Whitehall finished second Saturday at the Coastal Conference tournament in Fruitport, only two points behind champion Ludington. The Vikings finished two points ahead of third-place North Muskegon.
The Vikings had three flights earn conference championships by earning 3-0 records, including their top two singles players, Ashton Trnka and River Morrison.
Trnka and Morrison each dominated all three of their matches, both only allowing five games to be taken against them all day.
Second doubles pair Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass also earned a conference title, rallying from a tough first-set defeat to beat Ben Walunas/Jacob Ratcliffe of Ludington in their closest match, 6-7(2), 7-5, 10-6.
Three more Whitehall flights were runners-up. Rob Hentschel was the third singles runner-up, and doubles pairs Brayden Bishop/Brady Tate and Patrick Cole/Jon Hall each placed second as well, at third and fourth doubles respectively.
Viking first doubles pair Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg were unavailable for their first two matches, so took forfeit defeats, but they did win the match they played in straight sets. Ryne Nicholas, at fourth singles, also won one match.