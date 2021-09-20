WHITEHALL — Whitehall finished second at its home quad Saturday behind Big Rapids. The Vikings scored 15 points on the day to the Cardinals' 24; Big Rapids won every match it played.
Whitehall finished second to the Cardinals in all but one flight. Each Viking singles player - Ashton Trnka, River Morrison, Rob Hentschel and Ryne Nicholas - went 2-1 and placed second in their flight. The Vikings' top two doubles flights - Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass - also took second with 2-1 records, as did Patrick Cole/Jon Hall at fourth doubles. Brayden Bishop/Brady Tate picked up one win and finished third at third doubles.
Of the Whitehall/Big Rapids battles, Hentschel's was closest, as he took a set against Preston Younge before falling 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.