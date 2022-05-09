Whitehall finished in third Saturday at the GMAA tournament, led by a championship performance from first doubles flight Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd. Reeths-Puffer placed fifth.
Christensen and Boyd won all three of their matches in straight sets, although they were pushed by the Rocket duo of Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser in a 6-0, 7-6(5) win.
Whitehall had two other doubles flights take second place. Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz and Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell accomplished that at third and fourth doubles respectively. Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris placed third at second doubles.
The Rockets had several flights earn 2-1 records at the tournament. Olivia Harris went 2-1 at second singles, and the second and fourth doubles pairs of Ali Jakobi/Tapanga Foster and Gabrielle Borgeson/Malania Eilers each posted that record.