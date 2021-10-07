ADA — Whitehall first singles player Ashton Trnka earned a bid to the state finals Wednesday, taking the runner-up spot in the regional tournament at Forest Hills Eastern. The Vikings finished fourth as a team.
Trnka will participate in the Division 3 finals, to be played in Midland starting next Friday.
The Vikings' River Morrison and Rob Hentschel also reached the regional finals and finished in second place. Two Whitehall doubles pairs, Griffin Lownds/Owen Bass at second doubles and Brayden Bishop/Brady Tate at third doubles, reached the semifinals.