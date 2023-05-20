Whitehall took fourth place Friday at the Division 3 regional meet at Holland Christian, scoring 10 points.
Whitehall reached the semifinals at four flights, mostly playing to seed. One big exception came at fourth doubles, where Emily VanDam/Izzy Gould, an unseeded pair, upset No. 3 seed Abby Mast/Maddie Zimmer of Coopersville in a hard-fought match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, and then pushed No. 2 seed Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski of Ludington to a 6-3, 6-4 match before losing.
At second doubles, Addy Bernhardt/Alivia DeWildt nearly pulled off an upset of their own in the semifinals. After an easy first-round win, the duo forced the first set against No. 2 seed Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson of Ludington to a tiebreaker and bowed out, 7-6(2), 6-4.
First doubles pair Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz also performed well in their final match. After a first-round win, the No. 3 seed battled No. 2 seed Alissa Cremer/Ellie Kerkstra of Unity Christian before falling short, 6-4, 7-5.
Grace McDowell also made it to the semifinals at third singles, earning a first-round win before losing to top seed and eventual champ Jennah Skiba of Ludington.
Rayonna Knutson/Brookelyn Golightly, at third doubles, earned a play-in match win in three sets before ultimately bowing out against top seeds Abi Kraal/Larissa Bol of Holland Christian.