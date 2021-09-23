WHITEHALL — Whitehall earned a key Coastal Conference win Wednesday by defeating North Muskegon 5-3. The Vikings improved to 3-1 in league dual meets with the win.
The Vikings earned wins at two key doubles matches to swing the result of the dual. Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg edged Grayson Hinton/Gus West at first doubles, 7-5, 6-4, and Brayden Bishop/Brady Tate battled out a three-set win over Logan Stack/Carter Mieler, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Whitehall's top two singles players dominated straight-set wins. Ashton Trnka and River Morrison picked up those victories. Also, Patrick Cole/Jon Hall picked up a straight-set win at fourth doubles.