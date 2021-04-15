WHITEHALL — Whitehall dominated Wednesday's Coastal Conference meet against Fremont, earning an 8-0 win.
The Vikings won all eight matches in straight sets, and only one of the 16 sets saw a Packers' player get as close as 6-3.
Whitehall's four singles players only gave up two games between them in their victories. Lily Groessl, Kenedy Woodring, Lucy Zamojcin and Mackenzie Hall each earned wins, with Woodring and Zamojcin recording 6-0, 6-0 shutouts.
In the doubles flights, Ellie Britton/Elizabeth Bentz earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at fourth doubles, and Mylee Boyd/Chloe Christensen posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at third doubles. Jennifer Mark/Lacey Herbert and Sarah VanDam/Autumn Ferris claimed straight-set wins at the top two doubles flights.