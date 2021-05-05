HUDSONVILLE — Whitehall enjoyed a dominating performance Monday against Unity Christian, scoring a shutout 8-0 victory.
While the Vikings (4-1-2) were tested in a couple of the eight matches, all of them ended as straight-set wins.
Lily Groessl, Kenedy Woodring, Jennifer Mark and Lucy Zamojcin picked up singles victories for Whitehall, highlighted by a 6-0, 6-0 win by Zamojcin and a 6-1, 6-0 win by Groessl.
In the doubles flights, Whitehall scored wins by Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris, Mylee Boyd/Chloe Christensen, Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall and Elizabeth Bentz/Addy Bernhardt. VanDam/Hall had the most dominant of the wins, a 6-1, 6-1 victory, while Boyd/Christensen worked the hardest, edging Haley Bremer/Ellie Kerkstra 7-5, 7-6(4).