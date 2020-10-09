GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall reached the finals in the modified team district tournament Wednesday, played at NorthPointe Christian, but the Vikings fell to NorthPointe 7-1 to end its team season.
The team district format was created for 2020 only as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Whitehall rallied from an early deficit to tie Grand Rapids West Catholic, and because the Vikings lost fewer games in their four wins, that sent them on as the tiebreaker. West Catholic took a 3-1 lead early, as the doubles matches were played first. Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff dominated their first doubles match, 6-0, 6-0. The Vikes then won three of four singles matches, including another 6-0, 6-0 win, this one by River Morrison at second singles. Cayden Ritchie also won in straight sets at fourth singles, and Rob Hentschel edged Ben Bocian 7-6(4), 6-3 at third singles to secure the tiebreaker win for Whitehall.
In the finals against top seed NorthPointe, Hentschel was the one Viking to win his match, earning a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory at third singles. Samuel Cole/Christopher Mark also won a set at third doubles before falling short.
"It's unfortunate we won't advance this year, but the kids improved exponentially throughout the year and had a very good year," Whitehall coach Greg McManus said. "This regional is the toughest in the state to advance out of since it has 6 out of the top 16 ranked teams in the state."