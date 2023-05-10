Whitehall earned a trio of clutch three-set wins Tuesday to salvage a 4-4 tie with Coopersville in non-conference action.
Three Viking doubles pairs all came up big with rallies to get Whitehall to the tie score. Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz, Addy Bernhardt/Alivia DeWildt and Emily VanDam/Izzy Gould all lost the first sets of their matches but came back to earn narrow wins. Ferris/Bentz and Bernhardt/DeWildt each won their second sets by just two games and then won a 10-5 tiebreaker set to get their wins.
Grace McDowell picked up Whitehall's lone singles win, in straight sets.