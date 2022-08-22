Whitehall defeated Paw Paw 5-1 Tuesday in a rain-shortened quad meet in Portland. The Vikings were unable to complete two of the flights due to the rain and the remaining matches were wiped out too.
Whitehall tennis defeats Paw Paw
Andy Roberts
