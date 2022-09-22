Whitehall dominated North Muskegon Wednesday afternoon in a conference dual, improving to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in the league.
The Vikings earned five of their seven wins in straight sets, including an impressive 6-0, 6-0 win by Owen Bass at third singles. Myles Welch rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win at fourth singles, and doubles pairs Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole, Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall and William Burger/Ian Sampson all won in straight sets as well.
Second singles player Rob Hentschel and first doubles pair Samuel Cole/Isaac VanAmberg each rallied from first-set defeats to win their matches.