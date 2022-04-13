Whitehall downed Coopersville Tuesday afternoon in non-league action, 6-2.
The Vikings' six wins all came in straight sets. Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris dominated their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-3, and Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd blanked their Bronco foes at second doubles 6-0, 6-0. Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win at fourth doubles.
In singles play, Jennifer Mark won a second singles match 6-4, 6-2, and Mackenzie Hall and Elizabeth Bentz each won their matches by 6-0, 6-1 margins.