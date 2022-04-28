Whitehall cruised past Fremont Wednesday afternoon 7-1, to bump its dual record to 6-3 this season, including 2-0 in Coastal Conference play.
Whitehall won every match played; first singles player Yo Hiragami did not play, so the flight was left vacant.
The Vikings continued to get strong efforts from their doubles pairs, who all won in easy straight-set matches, giving up only three games in the eight sets. Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz earned a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win at third doubles, and remaining pairs Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd, Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris and Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell each surrendered only one game in two-set wins.
The Vikings also dominated in three singles matches. Lucy Zamojcin, Mackenzie Hall and Ellie Britton each allowed only one game in their straight-set wins.