Whitehall routed Grant Monday afternoon, 8-0, bumping its conference record to 2-1.
All eight Viking wins came in straight sets, and in fact 11 of the 16 sets won were either 6-0 or 6-1, as Whitehall players dominated.
River Morrison recorded the day's only whitewashing, winning 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Brady Tate, at fourth singles, and Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole, at second doubles, each won 6-1, 6-0, and Samuel Cole/Isaac VanAmberg picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles.
Also winning for the Vikings were Rob Hentschel and Owen Bass at second and third singles respectively, and Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall and William Burger/Ian Sampson at third and fourth doubles respectively.