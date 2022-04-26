Whitehall defeated Sparta Monday afternoon, 7-1, in an impressive win.
The Vikings' doubles players continued to be the team's strong point, each winning their matches in straight sets. Only one of the eight sets even got to 6-4. Top two doubles pairs Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd and Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris each earned 6-0, 6-0 whitewashings. Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz and Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell were also victorious.
In singles play, Lucy Zamojcin, Mackenzie Hall and Ellie Britton each earned straight-set wins as well, playing from second to fourth singles respectively.