SPARTA — Whitehall blanked Sparta Friday in a non-conference match, 8-0. The Vikings won seven of their eight matches in straight sets.
All four singles flights dominated, allowing no more than four games in any of the victories. Kenedy Woodring recorded a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles, while Lucy Zamojcin allowed one and Jennifer Mark permitted two at fourth and third singles respectively. Lily Groessl earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at first singles.
In doubles, Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris rolled in the first doubles flight, 6-0, 6-2, and Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall allowed just one point in a win in third doubles. Ellie Britton/Skyler Tovey won at fourth doubles, and Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd had the day's only three-set win, defeating Breanna Driscoll/Emma Haigler 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.