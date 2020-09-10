FREMONT — Whitehall dispatched Coastal Conference foe Fremont in a dual match Wednesday, 7-1. Six of Whitehall's seven wins came in straight sets.
The Vikings' top flights each dominated, blanking their Packers' opponents 6-0, 6-0. Ashton Trnka at first singles and Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff at first doubles recorded the shutouts.
Also in the singles flights, River Morrison and Rob Hentschel won their matches in straight sets at the second and third flights, respectively.
Whitehall won all of its doubles matches. Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen were extended to three sets by Michael Silvernail/Singh Cheema, but came out on top 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. Christopher Mark/Samuel Cole had a similarly close match at third doubles, but defeated Cole Workman/Hunter Corbin 7-5, 6-4. Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg cruised to a straight-sets win at fourth doubles.