WHITEHALL — Whitehall was impressive Wednesday afternoon in a 7-1 Coastal Conference win over Grant.
The Vikings scored six of their seven wins in straight sets, including sweeps of all four singles matches. Ashton Trnka, River Morrison, Rob Hentschel and Cayden Ritchie each came out on top in their singles matchups.
The doubles matches were more competitive, mainly the first doubles showdown between Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff and Payton Swinehart/Diego Krepps. The Tiger duo fought their way to a close win in set two before Smolen/Findorff put the match away, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-1.
Also winning doubles matches for Whitehall were Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen at second doubles and Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg at fourth doubles.