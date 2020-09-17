WHITEHALL — Whitehall narrowly lost to Ludington Monday in Coastal Conference tennis action, 5-3.
The Orioles rallied to get the win; the final three matches to finish were all three-set battles won by Ludington, the last of which, a test of endurance between Rob Hentschel and Ludington's Charles Kolb, lasted two and a half hours before Kolb came away with a 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-2 win.
The Vikings' top flights earned wins; Ashton Trnka and River Morrison earned singles victories, and Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff won at first doubles as well.