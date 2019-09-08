LUDINGTON — Whitehall lost its Coastal Conference battle against one of the league favorites, Ludington, Wednesday on the road, by a score of 6-2.

The Vikings picked up both of their two wins in the singles flights, highlighted by Jackson VanBergen at first singles. The senior defeated Luke Kolb in a 6-3, 6-2 match. Also winning was Rob Hentschel at fourth singles, who beat Justin Plamondon by a 6-4, 6-0 score.

Whitehall third doubles pair Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark took the second set off opponents Josh Meinsenheimer/Matt Sarto but fell short of the win in a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 defeat.