Whitehall dropped a close match to North Muskegon Wednesday, 5-3, with the Norse winning a swing match at fourth doubles that came down to the wire.
Emily VanDam/Izzy Gould rallied to force a third set in that swing match, but ultimately Hannah Ripple/Jasmine Rottman were able to eke out a 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 win to seal the Norse's dual win.
The Vikings earned two doubles wins in the match. Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz and Addy Bernhardt/Alivia DeWildt picked up straight-set wins at the top two doubles flights. Mackenzie Hall routed her third singles opponent 6-0, 6-0.