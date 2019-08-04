Whitehall tennis coach Greg McManus has been able to see many of his players qualify for the state meet in his time, but he says none have been more unlikely than his first doubles pair last fall, Merrick Schmehil and Ashton Trnka.

He says this not because either aren’t good players — they are — but the circumstances that led to their pairing and how they got to state were unusual.

First and foremost, half the pair wasn’t playing with his dominant hand. Schmehil, a senior last year, suffered a tear in his labrum and rotator cuff at a Central Michigan University baseball camp during his sophomore year — baseball was Schmehil’s main sport in high school — and he was told that to avoid further injury, he should minimize the use of his right shoulder. Specifically, it meant his days playing tennis right-handed were over.

For Schmehil, that seemed like the end of tennis for him, but he is a gifted athlete, and McManus, trying to come up with a way to keep him on the team, came up with an idea just crazy enough to work: Why not try playing left-handed?

Never one to back down from a challenge, Schmehil decided he liked the idea.

“I had a phone call with Merrick and I told him, if anyone can play left-handed, it’s you,” McManus said.. “I really thought he could take the challenge of playing left-handed.”

McManus said playing with your off hand isn’t just a physical challenge, but a mental one, as it can be frustrating for a player at first when they aren’t able to make shots with their off hand that they know they could execute with their dominant hand.

Schmehil, though, didn’t take long to pick up the game with his off hand, playing second doubles with Brendan Vanderkooi in the 2017 season as the Vikings placed third at the regional meet. McManus said Schmehil’s progress was impressive.

“His backhand ended up being one of his stronger shots right away, because it’s basically a baseball swing,” McManus said. “That was a super tough shot that he hit. The lefty forehand was a little more of a challenge. That’s something he really picked up at the end of his career.

“At one doubles you’re plaing the best doubles team on every team, and you’re playing on your weak side against guys who are really good on their strong side. But he was quick enough to hit every shot he needed. The adjustment was amazing.”

Heading into his senior year, Schmehil was an easy pick to play a high flight, but where he was going to play was unclear as opening practices arrived. That’s where freshman Ashton Trnka stepped in.

It’s very uncommon for a freshman to play with a senior in doubles, just because many seniors are in the higher flights and most freshmen haven’t gotten there yet. Trnka, though, is not most freshmen; his older brother Spencer also played for Whitehall, and his devotion to the game is virtually unmatched, McManus said.

“I got a lot of good information from Spencer on doubles strategy.,” Ashton said. “He helped a lot. He was a big help.”

“Ashton is very talented,” McManus added. “It’s not like it was a fresh freshman that didn’t come in hitting a lot of balls. He came in ready for whatever position i put him in. In his mind he was ready to play at a high level.

“He and Jackson (VanBergen, a junior last year) put a lot of time in on the court. Ashton is always riding his bike up (to the courts), and I think he lives 10 or 15 miles away. It’s crazy.”

Something clicked very quickly when Schmehil and Trnka played together, and it became obvious that pairing them was the move to make. After the usual early-season lineup shuffles played themselves out — at one point Trnka was playing fourth singles and Schmehil was rotating around the doubles flights — the duo settled into the first doubles position in mid-September, a little less than a month into the season.

“Ashton and I just really clicked really well,” Merrick, who knew Ashton a little bit from playing with Spencer on the baseball and tennis teams, said. “We were able to build a friendship really quick. We worked really well together and complemented each other’s play styles.”

Merrick excelled at the net, both players said, and Ashton was able to clean things up in the backcourt whenever necessary. Schmehil added that McManus often had them do drills in practice that would sharpen up their weaknesses and polish their strengths; both players credited their coach for a lot of their success.

“He was a monster at the net,” Ashton said of Merrick. “He could find these ridiculous angles and I could go back to the baseline and eventually come forward and help out at the net.”

Playing tennis left-handed, if you’re good at it like Schmehil is, also helps create a natural advantage, McManus said, just because many players aren’t familiar with what it’s like to play against a southpaw.

“He was able to develop a lefty spin as well,” McManus said of Schmehil. “He was able to put a lot of lefty spin on the ball. When you play a lefty in tennis, it’s tough to adjust, because normally you’re playing a righty. He had a lot of balls tailing out to (opponents’) backhand, which is a tough shot to hit. That’s an advantage for any lefty.”

Ashton added that because Merrick played left-handed, the duo was also able to avoid ever having to serve with their eyes looking into the sun, which created yet another advantage.

The pair was so successful that they became a seeded pair, at #6, in the state tournament. Although they ended up being upset by a Berrien Springs pair in their first match at state, the season’s successes spoke for themselves. In fact, they had so much success that each player and McManus had a different answer for what they considered to be the duo’s highlight match of the season.

Trnka pointed to the city meet finals, in which he and Schmehil battled out a three-set win over Mona Shores to claim the championship. Schmehil recalled a three-set battle in which he and Trnka edged a Grand Rapids Catholic Central pair a few days later.

McManus, meanwhile, went earlier in the season. Just a week into being a duo, Schmehil and Trnka fought out a three-set win over a Northview pair, including going to 11-9 in the third set. It was probably their most impactful win of the season, McManus said, because it helped make them a seeded pair at the state meet.

“That was a tough team,” McManus said. “I played a different doubles team against them before, and they lost pretty good, and (Merrick and Ashton) ended up beating that team. Ultimately that win ended up getting them seeded at the state tournament. That was the one that turned the corner for them.”

Schmehil has graduated now, leaving Trnka to fill an as-yet-undetermined role for the team as a sophomore. Trnka said his goal is to earn the first singles position, or at least the second singles spot, though he cedes where he ends up to his coach.

“We don’t know exactly where he’s going to play until we get to the challenge matches, but he has a really good heavy shot,” McManus said of Trnka. “We’re trying to get him to be a little more consistent...He has the tools. it’s just a matter now of being able to manage his tools and know when to hit what shot.”

McManus said it’ll be hard to forget this doubles team.

“It was the most unlikely all-state team i’ve ever put together, a kid whose primary sport wasn’t tennis and learned how to play left-handed, and doing it with a freshman,” McManus said. “It was just unlike any other all-state team we’ve put together. It’s just kind of a neat story.”