Whitehall finished second, with Reeths-Puffer in third, at Wednesday's GMAA tournament. Mona Shores earned the top spot.
The tournament was staged Wednesday after rain wiped out its scheduled Saturday date.
The Vikings put five flights into the finals at the tournament, and fourth doubles pair William Burger/Ian Sampson claimed the flight championship, cruising to three straight-set victories.
Whitehall's top two singles and doubles flights each took second place. River Morrison and Rob Hentschel were first and second singles runners-up, respectively, losing only to high-powered Sailor stars; Shores' top singles player, Drew Hackney, whitewashed all three of his opponents, and Victor Powell only surrendered three games in six sets. Sam Cole/Isaac VanAmberg and Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole earned second place at first and second doubles respectively.
Vikings' fourth singles player Brady Tate also posted a 2-1 record and took third place.
For Reeths-Puffer, two flights claimed their championship, including top doubles pair Zade Rogers/Jake Vandenbosch, who won all three of their matches in straight sets. The 6-4, 7-6(8) win over Cole/VanAmberg of Whitehall was easily their biggest test of the day.
Ethan Frang earned the championship at fourth singles, edging Mona Shores' Drew Nielsen 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 for the title. Kaden Malotke went 2-1 at third singles, as did Holden Earnest/Adam Miller at third doubles and Cory Judd/Trent VanDam at fourth doubles.