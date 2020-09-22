WHITEHALL — Whitehall edged out Big Rapids by two points to win Saturday's home quad, scoring 18 points to the Cardinals' 16.
The Vikings recorded first place in four different flights. River Morrison and Rob Hentschel, Whitehall's second and third singles players respectively, each earned three wins. Hentschel picked up one win by forfeit and the other five wins were all in straight sets.
Whitehall's top two doubles flights also went undefeated. Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff took a 3-0 mark at first doubles, and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen did likewise at second doubles. All but one of those wins came in straight sets.
Ashton Trnka went 2-1 at first singles, and Cayden Ritchie did the same at fourth singles. Doubles pairs Christopher Mark/Samuel Cole and Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg each picked up one win.