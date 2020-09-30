WHITEHALL — Whitehall pulled out a 5-3 win over Comstock Park Tuesday thanks to excellent work from the team's doubles flights.
The Vikings won all four doubles matches in straight sets. Christopher Mark/Samuel Cole won by default at third doubles. Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles, and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen added a 6-1, 6-2 win at second doubles. Griffin Lownds/Isaac VanAmberg won by a 6-2, 6-2 margin at fourth doubles to complete the sweep of those flights.
River Morrison, at second singles, earned the Vikings' lone singles win, beating Ben Ryan by a 7-5, 6-1 score.