Whitehall third singles player Mackenzie Hall made the difference for the Vikings Tuesday, rallying for a three-set win to give her team a 5-3 win over Reeths-Puffer.
Hall dropped the first set to Miley Neel before pulling off the win, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8, in the last match to conclude in the dual.
Whitehall won three of the four singles matches, all in straight sets. The top doubles pairs, Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd, Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris and Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz, all claimed straight-set wins. Ellie Britton also earned a straight-set win at fourth singles.
The Rockets won the top two singles flights, as Brooke Titus and Olivia Harris each won straight-set matches. The fourth doubles matchup was the other three-set battle of the day, as Gabrielle Borgeson/Malania Eilers edged out Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell for a Rocket win, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.