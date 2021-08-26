WHITEHALL — Whitehall edged Reeths-Puffer in a battle of the two White Lake area tennis teams Wednesday, 5-3.
The deciding matches ended up being two three-set battles in the doubles flights, each of which went to Whitehall. At second doubles, Isaac VanAmberg/Owen Bass of the Vikings eked out the win over Zade Rogers/Kaden Malotke of the Rockets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Whitehall's fourth doubles pair of Brady Tate/Jon Hall also won in three sets, defeating Cade Paugh/Trent VanDam, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
The other six matches ended in straight sets. The Vikings earned wins at the top three singles flights, with Ashton Trnka, River Morrison and Rob Hentschel taking the wins. Nate Rosema picked up a victory for R-P at fourth singles.
The Rockets earned two doubles wins. First doubles pair Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard and third doubles duo Cameron Ream/Adam Miller came out on top in their matchups.