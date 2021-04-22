WHITEHALL — Whitehall managed one more point than Spring Lake Saturday at a home quad meet, earning the team title.
The Vikings had 17 points to the Lakers' 16. Coopersville finished third with 10 points, and Cadillac had five.
Kenedy Woodring earned the top spot at second singles with three victories. Woodring easily defeated two of her foes in straight sets and fought off a tough challenge from Spring Lake's Maddy Duer to win 6-2, 3-6, 10-2, for the decisive point in the quad.
Jennifer Mark also won all three of her matches, and like Woodring faced her stiffest opposition from Spring Lake. Mark edged Gabriella Bush 6-4, 7-5 to secure her 3-0 record.
In the doubles flights, Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd dominated at second doubles with three lopsided straight-set victories. Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall also went 3-0, including a competitive 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Mahli Braak/Zoe Ruffing of Spring Lake.
Also for Whitehall, Lucy Zamojcin notched a 2-1 record at fourth singles, as did Addy Bernhardt/Ellie Britton at fourth doubles, and Lily Groessl won a match at first singles.