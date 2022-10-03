Whitehall finished in second place Saturday at the Coastal Conference tournament, scoring nine points to edge Western Michigan Christian for the runner-up position.
The Vikings' top performers were the fourth doubles duo of William Burger/Ian Sampson, who earned the conference title in that flight. They won both their matches in straight sets.
Whitehall had four flights finish in second place. Owen Bass and Brady Tate, playing third and fourth singles respectively, earned second place, as did the doubles pairs of Griffin Lownds/Patrick Cole and Brayden Bishop/Jonathan Hall.