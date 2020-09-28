Whitehall finished in third place in the GMAA Tier 1 tournament Saturday, while Reeths-Puffer earned first place in Tier 2.
The two tiers this year were created to accommodate COVID-19 precautions, splitting the top three seeds and bottom three seeds into their own tournaments.
Whitehall scored four points in the Tier 1 event, against North Muskegon and eventual champ Mona Shores.
The Vikings' top performers were the first doubles pair of Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff, who earned the city title in that flight with an impressive pair of straight-set victories. The duo beat Brady Whalen/Bobby Wasserman of Shores, 6-4, 6-2, and also topped Quinn Kersman/Ethan Koman of North Muskegon, 6-1, 6-1.
Whitehall's two other points came from a win apiece at the second doubles and third singles flights. Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen split their doubles matches, and Rob Hentschel earned a third singles win, both in straight sets.
In Tier 2, the Rockets bettered Fruitport and Western Michigan Christian, scoring 12 points to take the top spot.
R-P earned several flight championships in Tier 2, including at each of the top flights. Pat Eilers swept both his first singles matches in straight sets, and Jake Vandenbosch/Alex Orchard did the same at first doubles.
Tyler Tallefson and Cade Alderink both went 2-0, at second and third singles respectively, to claim Tier 2 titles; all their wins were easy straight-set affairs. Zade Rogers/Erick Anderson took the third doubles crown by default, as neither the Trojans nor Warriors fielded teams at those flights. Ben Westerhof/Cameron Ream also picked up one win at second doubles.