ZEELAND — Whitehall posted a 1-2 record last Saturday at the Zeeland East Invitational. The Vikings defeated Spring Lake 5-3, and lost matches to Jenison (5-3) and Mona Shores (7-1).

First singles player Jackson VanBergen starred for the Vikings, winning all three of his matches. He edged Ezekiel Powell of Mona Shores in a 6-2, 6-7(4), 11-9 endurance battle, but swept his other two matches easily.

Ashton Trnka, at second singles, posted a 2-1 record, picking up both his wins via a sweep. Second doubles pair River Morrison/Christian Smolen also went 2-1. Their first win was a three-set battle over Jenison’s Brady Sweich/Conner Grypma, 6-0, 3-6, 10-8, and they won their other match in straight sets.

Earning one win each, both over Spring Lake foes, were Ryan Findorff, at third singles, and first doubles pair Evan Luce/Austin Groeneveld.

Rockets play

at W. Ottawa

HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer managed to win three matches at last Saturday’s West Ottawa Quad. The Rockets were on the short end of three duals against Zeeland West, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix and West Ottawa.

Jake VandenBosch earned the Rockets’ lone singles win at third singles, edging Loy Norrix’s Brendan Brown 6-3, 4-6, 11-9. First doubles pair Ben Westerhof/Pat Eilers and second doubles pair Eric Yang/Tyler Tallefson each won one match, both in straight sets.

Wednesday matches

PPD for Vikes, R-P

Wednesday’s scheduled matches for Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer — Whitehall against Grant and R-P against Union — were postponed due to the storms.

Whitehall/Grant has been rescheduled for this Tuesday, Sept. 17. R-P did not have a reschedule date set at press time.