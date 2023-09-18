Whitehall took on some tough opposition Saturday at a home quad meet and measured up fairly well, going 0-1-2 on the day.
The Vikings played Grand Rapids West Catholic and Zeeland East to 4-4 ties. Glen Lake got the best of Whitehall in a 8-0 contest.
Whitehall's top two doubles flights had the strongest days, each going 2-1. Isaac VanAmberg/Ian Sampson and Patrick Cole/Jon Hall each had to work to a third-set tiebreaker to get one of their wins, but were able to do it. Evan Schuitema also went 2-1 for the Vikings.
Elijah Roberge/Jones McDowell, at fourth doubles, and Brady Tate, at third singles, each won a match apiece.