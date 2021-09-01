ZEELAND — Whitehall lost a pair of matches Saturday at the Zeeland East Tri. The Vikings fell 5-3 to Zeeland East and 7-1 to St. Joseph.
Whitehall second doubles pair Isaac VanAmberg/Owen Bass went 2-0 on the day, winning both of their matches in straight sets.
Two other Whitehall doubles pairs beat their Zeeland East foes. Brayden Bishop/Patrick Cole won at third doubles in a competitive three-set match over Alex Macy/Atari Kuras, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9, and Brady Tate/Jon Hall won their fourth doubles match in straight sets.