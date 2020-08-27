LANSING — Whitehall won one match, lost one and split another Saturday at the Lansing Catholic Quad.
The Vikings beat Almont 5-3, played to a 4-4 draw with host Lansing Catholic, and were blanked 8-0 by NorthPointe Christian, which was ranked #4 in the state in Division 4 pre-season. (The Vikings were ranked #8.)
Whitehall second singles player River Morrison enjoyed the best performance of the day for the Vikes, posting a 2-1 record. He edged Almont's Jack Jellison in a three-set match, 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-5, and easily defeated Aspen Robart of Lansing Catholic in straight sets.
Seven other Whitehall flights earned one win each. Viking singles players Ashton Trnka, Ryan Findorff and Rob Hentschel each won in straight sets against Lansing Catholic. Whitehall's four doubles pairs each won their matches against Almont in straight sets. Victorious Viking pairs were Christian Smolen/Ryan Findorff, Aiden Raymond/Samuel Cole, Christopher Mark/Griffin Lownds, and Cayden Ritchie/Isaac VanAmberg.
Trnka was the lone Whitehall player to take a set against GRCC, falling 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 to the Cougars' Malachi Yaffey in a first singles match.