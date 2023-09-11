Whitehall split its two matches Saturday at a home quad meet, beating Harbor Springs, 6-2, and losing to Grand Haven, 7-1.
Third doubles pair Adam Sikkenga/Myles Welch won both their matches on the day, edging the Buccaneers' Owen Spoelman/Aaron Schuster in three sets and topping their Harbor Springs foes in straight sets.
Whitehall won all four doubles matches against Harbor Springs. Patrick Cole/Jones McDowell battled back from a first-set loss to come up with a victory at second doubles, and Isaac VanAmberg/Ian Sampson and Elijah Roberge/Remington Whelpley each picked up straight-set wins.
Owen Bass and Ryne Nicholas each beat Harbor Springs opponents in straight sets to win at second and third singles respectively.